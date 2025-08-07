Playmaker ‘very interested’ in joining Leeds United

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Leeds United have been active in the summer transfer window to address the issues facing their squad.

The newly promoted side have realised that to stay in the Premier League, you need a deep squad, something that Daniel Farke knows well.

The Whites are currently focusing on adding attacking quality to the team and the players they are targeting are Roma’s Artem Dovbyk and Leicester City’s Bilal El Khannouss.

With the Premier League season starting in less than ten days, Farke and his recruitment team have to act fast in order to put the final touches to the Leeds squad.

Leeds United want to sign Leicester City’s Bilal El Khannouss

Leeds United have emerged as a serious contender in the race for highly-rated Moroccan star El Khannous.

While Arsenal and Tottenham are both keeping close tabs on the 21-year-old, Leeds remain the only Premier League side to have made a formal enquiry so far.

A fresh update has now emerged from Graham Smyth, writing in his Yorkshire Evening Post newsletter.

Smyth confirms that both Leeds United and El Khannouss’ representatives have verified that a meeting recently took place between the two parties.

During the discussions, Leeds informed the midfielder’s camp of their intention to trigger the release clause, signaling their commitment to securing the young star’s signature.

El Khannouss is interested in joining Farke’s team

Smyth reports that El Khannouss himself is “very interested” in a potential switch to Elland Road.

This stance is particularly significant given the calibre of other clubs monitoring his situation.

Despite being linked with top-six sides and European-level projects, the Moroccan appears drawn to Leeds United’s project and the promise of regular first-team football.

The deal remains in the early stages, but Leeds’ willingness to act decisively and the player’s interest in the move could see this transfer accelerate quickly.

