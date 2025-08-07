Report: Major boost for Newcastle United as £70m striker decides to join them

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are looking for a new striker this summer after suffering a setback in their pursuit of Benjamin Sesko.

The RB Leipzig striker was Newcastle’s primary target this summer but Manchester United have ruined their transfer plans by turning the head of the attacker, who is now ready for a move to Old Trafford.

Eddie Howe and his recruitment team have no choice now but to change their transfer plans and that is exactly what they have done.

Signing a striker is not only crucial for the Magpies because they have lost out on Sesko but also because Alexander Isak faces an uncertain future as Liverpool continue to chase the Sweden international star.

Newcastle United want Chelsea star Nicolas Jackson

In order to address the above mentioned issue, Newcastle United have turned their focus towards signing Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson.

According to Teamtalk, the Chelsea star is open to a move to St. James’ Park this summer as he looks for more playing time.

Enzo Maresca has reshuffled his attack after the arrival of striker Joao Pedro and Liam Delap, which has pushed Jackson further down the pecking order.

As far as Jackson’s future is concerned, the Blues boss has made it clear that ‘anything can happen’, opening the door for him to look for a move elsewhere if he wants regular playing time.

Jackson is open to a move to St. James’ Park

The striker has now made up his mind, as per the report, to move to Newcastle this summer and make a fresh start in his career.

The Blues are set to demand £70million for the 24-year-old attacker and it remains to be seen whether Howe’s team are comfortable with that asking price.

Along with Jackson, the report also mentions Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins as the player who is on the radar of the Magpies this summer.

Alan Shearer names two strikers Newcastle United could sign after missing out on Benjamin Sesko