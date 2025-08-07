Report: Premier League star has decided not to join West Ham this summer

(Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

West Ham United manager Graham Potter is rebuilding the squad after a disappointing season in 2024-25.

After their poor performances last season under former manager Julen Lopetegui, Potter was appointed by the club to clean the mess.

While the Hammers finished the season positively, their over all performances were disappointing.

To address the issues in the squad, the Hammers have made some moves this summer in the transfer market.

El Hadji Malick Diouf, Kyle Walker-Peters and Callum Wilson have been signed by the Premier League side this summer but it is clear to see that they need more signings this summer, particularly in the midfield position.

West Ham United want to sign Jacob Ramsey

One of the players they have targeted this summer is Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey, who has two years left on his current deal at Villa Park.

As per GiveMeSport, Ramsey is their top transfer target for this summer.

However, TBR Football have reported that the midfielder has no desire of making a move to West Ham United this summer.

Journalist Graeme Bailey has claimed that the midfielder would only leave Villa for a club who can match his ambitions.

Bailey told TBR: “Jacob Ramsey is a fantastic player, and it is no wonder clubs are asking, but it is going to take the right opportunity to get him. He has serious World Cup ambitions.

“And Villa too, if they did consider a sale, it would take a significant offer.”

Graham Potter should focus on other transfer targets

It is time for the Hammers to turn attention towards other targets, since it is clear that the Villa star has no interest in joining them this summer.

Another report from TBR Football has reported that the Hammers are still trying to sign Ramsey even though he has made up his mind to join them.

Liverpool’s Ben Doak is a player who is on the radar of the Hammers and he is someone who can provide them width and pace in the wide positions.

It would be better for them to approach the Premier League champions to sign the young winger rather than wait for Ramsey.

Report: Advanced talks underway, star has informed his club he wants West Ham move