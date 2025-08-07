Saudi approach rejected: Man City star is completely focused on staying this summer

(Photo by Danehouse/Getty Images)

Manchester City midfielder Mateo Kovacic has been the subject of recent interest from Saudi Pro League clubs, but the Croatian international remains firmly focused on continuing his journey at the Etihad Stadium.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, multiple clubs from Saudi Arabia have made approaches for the 31-year-old in recent weeks, hoping to tempt him into a high-profile switch to the Middle East.

However, Kovacic has shown no intention of entertaining a move away from Manchester at this stage of his career.

Mateo Kovacic is a leader in the Man City dressing room

Since arriving from Chelsea, Kovacic has grown into a dependable and tactical asset for Pep Guardiola, offering depth in the midfield.

His ability to slot seamlessly into different midfield roles has earned praise from both Guardiola and City’s coaching staff, who view him as an integral part of their system going into the 2025/26 season.

Despite the wave of high-profile moves to Saudi Arabia over the past two years, Kovacic is not swayed by the financial lure. His current priority is to fight for his place in a Man City side that is aiming to reclaim the Premier League title and make another strong push in Europe.

City’s management has also made it clear they have no desire to part ways with the experienced midfielder, despite recent reports that they are ready to sell him.

Guardiola have no intention of letting Kovacic leave

Internal discussions have reinforced the belief that Kovacic brings both quality and leadership to the dressing room, especially as City prepare to cope with the loss of a leader like Kevin De Bruyne.

With two years remaining on his contract, Kovacic appears set to remain a key piece in Guardiola’s midfield puzzle.

Guardiola is determined to keep the leadership core of the team at the Etihad this summer as they prepare to battle against Liverpool for the Premier League title.

