Sky reporter claims Man United move for Benjamin Sesko takes latest twist this morning

Manchester United are stepping up their efforts to land Slovenian striker Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig, with fresh negotiations scheduled to take place this morning between the two clubs.

According to Sky reporter Florian Plettenberg, the talks are part of a renewed push to strike a formal agreement and bring the highly-rated 22-year-old to Old Trafford.

After weeks of speculation and background work, United’s pursuit of Sesko has reached a key moment. Club officials remain confident of a positive outcome, with optimism shared on all sides that the deal can be completed, even though it is far from straightforward.

RB Leipzig are not making it easy for Man United

Leipzig are known to be tough negotiators, especially when dealing with emerging talent, and they are understandably holding out for a package that reflects Sesko’s potential and importance to the Bundesliga club.

United’s interest in Sesko has been no secret. With Ruben Amorim looking to overhaul the club’s attacking options this summer, the Slovenian has emerged as a key target.

Sesko has been on the radar of several top clubs across Europe, but United are now seen as front-runners after the player made clear his desire to move to the Premier League giants.

Red Devils have moved ahead of Newcastle in Sesko race

While Newcastle United had previously seen a substantial bid in excess of €80 million accepted by Leipzig, Sesko’s preference to join Manchester United has shifted the momentum.

The Red Devils have been careful not to make a formal bid until they had full buy-in from the player, a move that appears to have paid off, with the striker now favouring a move to Old Trafford.

Negotiations are expected to be complex, with discussions centered around fee structure, performance-related add-ons, and payment terms. However, Plettenberg reports that both clubs are entering today’s meeting with a shared goal and that is to close the gap and finalise the transfer in the coming days.

