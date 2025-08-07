£100m star keen on Man United move as Ruben Amorim eyes another major signing

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United have made some big moves in the summer transfer window.

After their disappointing season in 2024-25, which saw them finish 15th in the Premier League and lose the Europa League final against Tottenham, they have shown ambition this summer to improve the quality of their squad.

Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo have arrived while Marus Rashford has left and the same could happen with Antony, Jadon Sancho and Alejandro Garnacho soon.

The club’s next big target is to complete the signing of striker Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig after getting the green light from the Slovenia international attacker.

The club’s attack is in the process of completely getting revamped and it was something that was desperately needed at Old Trafford.

Failures of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee left Amorim with no choice but to make big changes.

Man United are looking to sign Brighton’s Carlos Baleba

The Red Devils are now set to turn their attention towards making reinforcements in the midfield and Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba is firmly on their radar.

According to information provided by Fabrizio Romano to GiveMeSport, the Brighton midfielder is open to a move to Old Trafford this summer.

Brighton rate the midfielder at around £100m which means that the Red Devils are set to be involved in another big money transfer saga.

Although the Seagulls have no intention of letting the midfielder leave the club this summer with little time left to replace him in the transfer market, they could be forced to come to the negotiation table if the price is right and the player pushes for a move to United.

Talks have already started with the 21-year-old midfielder

The Red Devils have already established contact with the player’s camp and they have received encouraging signals.

Baleba is fits the profile of the player Amorim is looking for to add to his midfield next season.

As per the report, his name has come up during internal meetings at Old Trafford to discuss the club’s midfield targets.

