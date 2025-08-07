Tottenham nightmare: Midfield star faces lengthy spell on sidelines after devastating injury

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have been dealt a significant setback ahead of the new campaign, with influential midfielder James Maddison set to miss the majority of the season after suffering a serious knee injury.

According to BBC, the 28-year-old England international has sustained damage to his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and will undergo surgery in the coming days.

The injury occurred during Tottenham’s recent pre-season fixture against Newcastle United in South Korea.

Tottenham star James Maddison suffers major injury blow

Maddison was seen collapsing in visible pain after a non-contact incident, immediately clutching his knee and requiring on-field attention from the medical team.

Fans feared the worst at the time, those fears have now been confirmed, with scans revealing a ruptured ACL in his right knee.

Maddison’s upcoming surgery will mark the beginning of a lengthy recovery journey, one that could see him miss most, if not all, of the 2025/26 season.

Typical rehabilitation for ACL injuries ranges from six to nine months, depending on the severity of the damage and the progress of recovery.

For Tottenham, it means preparing for the campaign without one of their creative players.

Spurs will miss Maddison in a challenging season

Maddison had been expected to play a crucial role under manager Thomas Frank, especially with Tottenham eager to mount a serious challenge for European qualification.

Spurs would also be involved in the Champions League next season after their Europa League win confirmed their qualification to Europe’s elite competition.

This injury also casts a shadow over Maddison’s international prospects. With players preparing for the World Cup next year and hoping to perform well in order to win a place in the national side, Maddison’s chances to represent England next summer have taken a huge hit.

