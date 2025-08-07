Tottenham nightmare: Midfield star faces lengthy spell on sidelines after devastating injury

Tottenham FC
Posted by
Tottenham manager Thomas Frank
(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have been dealt a significant setback ahead of the new campaign, with influential midfielder James Maddison set to miss the majority of the season after suffering a serious knee injury.

According to BBC, the 28-year-old England international has sustained damage to his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and will undergo surgery in the coming days.

The injury occurred during Tottenham’s recent pre-season fixture against Newcastle United in South Korea.

Tottenham star James Maddison suffers major injury blow

Maddison was seen collapsing in visible pain after a non-contact incident, immediately clutching his knee and requiring on-field attention from the medical team.

Fans feared the worst at the time, those fears have now been confirmed, with scans revealing a ruptured ACL in his right knee.

Maddison’s upcoming surgery will mark the beginning of a lengthy recovery journey, one that could see him miss most, if not all, of the 2025/26 season.

Typical rehabilitation for ACL injuries ranges from six to nine months, depending on the severity of the damage and the progress of recovery.

For Tottenham, it means preparing for the campaign without one of their creative players.

More Stories / Latest News
Arne Slot and the Liverpool FC logo on a flag
New bid soon: Liverpool to make improved transfer bid for top target in next few days
Liverpool manager Arne Slot
What Liverpool plan to do in the transfer market after selling Darwin Nunez
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe
‘Anything can happen’ – Newcastle United given hope of completing striker signing

Spurs will miss Maddison in a challenging season

James Maddison of Tottenham Hotspur is stretchered off following an injury
James Maddison of Tottenham Hotspur is stretchered off following an injury (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Maddison had been expected to play a crucial role under manager Thomas Frank, especially with Tottenham eager to mount a serious challenge for European qualification.

Spurs would also be involved in the Champions League next season after their Europa League win confirmed their qualification to Europe’s elite competition.

This injury also casts a shadow over Maddison’s international prospects. With players preparing for the World Cup next year and hoping to perform well in order to win a place in the national side, Maddison’s chances to represent England next summer have taken a huge hit.

Report: Tottenham are now expected to submit offer for number one target this week

More Stories James Maddison

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *