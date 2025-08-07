Exclusive transfer column: Lookman-Inter, done deal for AC Milan & Napoli’s next targets

Juanlu Sanchez, Ademola Lookman and Ardon Jashiri (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce, Michael Regan, Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty)

Milan and Jashari

Certain news stories like this always pop up during the transfer window; suddenly and quietly. And the longer the negotiations drag on, the more the denial, criticism and calls of ‘an impossible operation’ increase. One has to stand firm until that impossible operation is closed with the player’s signature.

We’re talking, of course, about Jashari. The negotiations lasted as long as the entire window. At his age, most others would have given up but instead, he held out. He didn’t show up to train, he skipped the photos and selfies with the fans and said that he wouldn’t play for Club Brugge again. It was only Milan on his mind.

Speaking after his arrival in Milan, he said “I’m very happy.” He fully knows what the long days he endured before his long-awaited arrival were like. And then, finally, it was official.

Some say the same thing happened with Gyokeres, Sporting CP and Arsenal, that the player eventually ended up where everyone thought he would. Of course. I always think that big clubs should act like big clubs.

They say that Milan have finally signed Jashari and that he will be an excellent signing. Those who say he was the only midfielder to have neutralised Ederson in a Champions League match against Atalanta last season are correct. But there’s one important thing to add: Milan got a discount on the famous €40m that Club Brugge had been asking for.

Next time, maybe it would have been better to spend the extra two or three million to avoid the endless and risky wait.

What would have happened had they been left holding the baby? Would they have quickly started looking for a viable alternative? Milan is Milan. They’re expecting to welcome a great player, so maybe next time, it would be better to take a few shortcuts. In most cases, it would be worth it.

Inter and Lookman

Some say the Lookman-Inter affair is very similar to the one that brought Teun Koopmeiners to Juventus from Atalanta. For me, it’s not even 5% similar, maybe not even 3%. And I’ll try to explain.

The move to bring the Dutchman to Juventus began, as we extensively documented back then, in December 2023. Juventus had committed 100%, and guaranteed that no fee would stand in their way. Juventus had asked, successfully, that any offer from the Premier League be rejected, promising that their new partnership would be celebrated without any hitches. And that no sum would stand in the way of the deal.

Along the way, Juventus tried to lower the price, having received the Dutchman’s approval. But it’s impossible to play with Atalanta with lower prices. That’s where they are strong. To put it simply: If you try to grab them by the throat, the opposite happens. The price goes up.

Ultimately, the timings were stretched out due to the back-and-forth negotiations, a situation that penalised Juventus, as Koopmeiners turned up late, missing much of pre-season. He got to know his teammates poorly, and the effects were visible throughout the season. We might have only seen 30% of Koop, likely influenced by the media hype and the insane pressure they put on him.

But, with a journey that had begun seven or eight months earlier, how could anyone have expected him to be mentally free? He struggled on the pitch, an unbearable psychological burden.

Napoli’s transfer window

A final reflection on Napoli’s transfer window, which is progressing at a rapid pace. It’s now entering a phase of further, and definitive decisions.

The Azzurri have two full-backs in their grasp: Juanlu Sanchez, born in 2023 on the right, and Miguel Gutierrez, born in 2001 on the left. Napoli have the cards in their hands, have agreements on figures with the relevant parties. Yesterday’s visit by Juanlu and his agent to Sevilla’s headquarters sent a clear message: He wants to join Napoli, despite the rumours in the last 36 hours that said he was close to joining Wolves.

Now, it’s the time of the Azzurri. Having reached an agreement with Girona for Gutierrez, a deal worth around €20m all in, now it’s just a matter of pushing the button and preparing the last formalities.

In midfield, there have been no resurgences for Musah. Miretti remains in the running – Juve are asking for €20,. That’s before mentioning the surprise Fabbian option.

For Raspadori, a suitable offer is needed. The same goes for Atletico Madrid, who must reach at least €30m including bonuses.