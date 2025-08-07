What Liverpool plan to do in the transfer market after selling Darwin Nunez

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool are preparing to reinforce their attacking ranks in the wake of Darwin Nunez’s impending departure, with a £46 million agreement now in place between the Merseyside club and Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal.

According to journalist Paul Joyce, the deal is set to be finalised soon, marking the end of Nunez’s spell at Anfield and opening the door for a reshuffle in Liverpool’s forward line under manager Arne Slot.

The Uruguayan striker, who arrived at Liverpool from Benfica, struggled to consistently live up to expectations during his time on Merseyside.

Nunez often found himself criticised for his lack of composure in front of goal and erratic decision-making

Darwin Nunez is close to joining Al Hilal

Al Hilal had been courting Nunez for weeks and finally succeeded in convincing both the player and Liverpool with a lucrative offer.

From Liverpool’s perspective, the £46 million influx will be a significant boost to their summer transfer plans. The club is now actively working on identifying potential replacements to strengthen their attacking depth.

While they have already signed players like Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz, they still feel that they need more attacking additions to the team.

With Nunez leaving the club and Luis Diaz already joining Bayern Munich recently, Slot and his recruitment team are searching the market for more options.

Liverpool plan to remain active in transfer market

The Reds have raised significant funds to spend on another attacking signing.

Their dream target remains Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak and even after having seen their first bid get rejected for him, they plan to make a move for him.

Another attacking player who is currently on the radar of the Premier League champions is Paris Saint-Germain attacker Bradley Barcola.

With the Nunez sale set to be officially completed soon, the Reds will now turn their attention towards attacking signings and they have some big names on their wish list.

