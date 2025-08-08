Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca looks on (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing the Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo this summer.

Levi Colwill has been ruled out for several months with a serious injury, and Chelsea need a quality defender. According to Fichajes, they are plotting a move for the 26-year-old Barcelona star.

The Spanish club would be willing to consider offers of around €50 million for him, and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea can get a deal done for the South American.

Manchester United are keen on signing Araujo as well.

Araujo is good enough for Chelsea

He has proven himself in La Liga, and there is no doubt that he has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League as well. The defender is at the peak of his career, and this could be the right time for him to try out a new challenge.

The move to Chelsea could be attractive for him. They are among the biggest clubs in the world, and they have an excellent project. Chelsea have the resources to pay €50 million for him as well. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Ronald Araujo would improve Chelsea

The defender is versatile enough to operate centrally or on the flanks. His versatility will be an added bonus for Chelsea if they manage to get the deal done.

Araujo has played for a big club, and he knows what it takes to compete at the highest level regularly. He has won major trophies with Barcelona, and his winning experience could be priceless for the Chelsea dressing room. Apart from his qualities as a central defender, his leadership skills could prove to be invaluable as well. It remains to be seen whether Chelsea follow up on their interest with an official proposal to get the deal done.