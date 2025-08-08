Report: Crystal Palace and West Ham offered the chance to sign 30-year-old attacker

Raheem Sterling has been linked with a move away from Chelsea, and he wants to continue in London next season.

Clubs like West Ham United, Fulham, and Crystal Palace have been offered the chance to sign the 30-year-old attacker. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.

According to a report from TBR Football, it is likely to be a loan deal, and it remains to be seen where Sterling ends up. Signing a player of his quality on loan would be a low-risk acquisition with huge potential upside. With the World Cup coming up next year, the 30-year-old will be desperate to bounce back strongly. If he manages to regain his form and confidence, he would improve all three clubs.

Crystal Palace could use Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling in action during his loan spell at Arsenal
Raheem Sterling in action during his loan spell at Arsenal (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace could certainly use more quality and depth in attack, and Sterling would be a useful acquisition. Though he has not been at his best, he has the experience and quality to bounce back strongly. The player was on loan at Arsenal last season and scored just once in 28 appearances for them. He is no longer a key part of their plans, and Chelsea are prepared to let him go.

Crystal Palace have been informed of his availability, and it remains to be seen whether they can secure the deal. Meanwhile, Fulham have held talks to sign the player, and West Ham have also been offered the Chelsea outcast.

Crystal Palace are expected to lose Eberechi Eze this summer to Arsenal, and the club will need to replace him; Sterling could be a useful addition. If he can regain his form, he would be an excellent signing, adding goals and creativity to the side.

Fulham and West Ham are also keen

Similarly, Fulham need more cutting edge in the final third. As for West Ham, they have sanctioned the departure of Mohammed Kudus to Tottenham Hotspur earlier in the summer. They will need to replace him, and Sterling seems like a feasible option.

