Official: Important Arsenal deal confirmed – “I’m so excited … I feel at home”

Ethan Nwaneri with Mikel Arteta and Andrea Berta (Photo via Arsenal.com)

Arsenal’s new contract for young attacking midfielder Ethan Nwaneri has now been made official.

The 18-year-old has risen up from the Gunners’ academy to become an important first-team player, making 37 appearances last season and scoring nine goals in total.

One imagines there’ll now be even more to come from Nwaneri, who has committed his future to Arsenal, saying he’s “so excited” and that he feels “at home” at the Emirates Stadium.

Nwaneri was also a target for Chelsea before deciding to stay with Arsenal, as our columnist and AFC expert Charles Watts previously revealed.

Now, however, Nwaneri’s new contract has been made official on Arsenal.com.

Ethan Nwaneri speaks out on signing new Arsenal deal

As quoted by Arsenal’s official site, Nwaneri said: “Signing this contract means everything to me. I see this as my first real season in men’s senior football, as part of the squad in the changing room.

“I’m so excited for what I can bring to the team, I want to help us win as much as possible and bring happiness and glory to the club. This is where I feel at home.”

Arsenal fans will also surely be delighted with this news, as Nwaneri looks like a player with a big future at the highest level.

Arsenal’s academy delivers again

It’s been a really positive few years for Arsenal’s academy, with Bukayo Saka proving the biggest success story, while Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly are also rising up as important members of Mikel Arteta’s team.

There’s also Max Dowman to watch after an impressive few games with the first-team in pre-season, though he’s still only 15 so will probably have to wait a bit longer before making more appearances in competitive games.

Nwaneri actually also made his Arsenal debut when he was 15, becoming the youngest ever player in the Premier League at the time.