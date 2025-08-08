(Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Leeds United were hoping to sign Lecce striker Nikola Krstović during the summer transfer window.

According to Sacha Tavolieri, Atalanta have now opened talks to sign the player, and the striker is keen on the move. Leeds United were hoping to make the signing this summer, and this development will come as a huge blow for them.

The fact that the striker is eager to join the Italian club will make any potential move to Leeds complicated. There have been rumours that Leeds have already submitted an offer for Krstović, but the Italian club is holding out for a fee of around £34.7million. It will be interesting to see if Leeds come back with an improved offer to sign him.

Leeds could use Nikola Krstovic

The Montenegrin striker could be a useful acquisition for Leeds United. They need to improve their attacking unit this summer and require more depth in the squad. Leeds have secured promotion to the Premier League and need to sign quality players to survive in the top flight. Krstović certainly has the quality to do well in the Premier League and could be an important player for Leeds. However, convincing him to join the club will be difficult.

It remains to be seen whether Atalanta can secure an agreement with Lecce in the coming weeks. They believe that personal terms will not be an issue and that the deal could be completed if an agreement can be reached with his club.

Leeds eyeing multiple strikers

Leeds have also been linked with multiple strikers this summer, including Rodrigo Muniz from Fulham, Mehdi Taremi from Inter Milan, and Artem Dovbyk from Roma. It will be interesting to see who they eventually sign. It is clear that they are desperate for a reliable goalscorer before the new season begins. They will be hoping to do well in the Premier League next season and will not want to be relegated at the end of the season. They need top-quality players to survive in the top flight.