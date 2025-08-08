Leeds star in advanced talks to leave the club today

Mateo Joseph and Daniel Farke (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Leeds United forward Mateo Joseph is reportedly closing in on an exit from the club as we edge closer to the end of the summer.

The 21-year-old proved to be a key player for Leeds in the last two seasons in the Championship, helping them get promoted last term so they can enjoy Premier League football this year.

Leeds are now facing the prospect of Joseph leaving, however, with the player reported to be keen on a move back to his native Spain.

There is interest from La Liga duo Real Betis and Celta Vigo, and it looks like Joseph is leaning towards accepting the chance to leave Elland Road for a return to his home country.

Mateo Joseph exit blow for Leeds

Joseph doesn’t seem like the kind of player it would be ideal for Leeds to be losing ahead of such an important season.

Even if we’re yet to see how well the Spain Under-21 international could fare in the Premier League, one imagines Daniel Farke would be grateful to have as much depth as possible in that area of the pitch.

Joseph clearly has strong interest from La Liga and it’s easy to imagine him developing into a fine player there.

Joseph also has English family, but started out his career in Spain before moving to Leeds in 2022.

He started off with Racing Santander and Espanyol before trying his luck with a move to England, but it looks like this spell of his career is now close to coming to an end.