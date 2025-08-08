Leicester fans at the King Power Stadium (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

Leicester City have been relegated to the Championship for the upcoming campaign, and they could lose multiple players this summer.

According to a report from the Daily Echo, Abdul Fatawu could be on his way out of the club this summer. The player may be heading back to the top division, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Abdul Fatawu exit would be a huge blow

The 21-year-old is a talented young player with a bright future, and his departure would be a blow for the Foxes. Leicester City need to hold on to their key players if they want to bounce back strongly and return to the top flight next summer. It will be interesting to see if they can convince the young attacker to stay at the club. Fatawu could be tempted to play at a higher level, and it remains to be seen whether any Premier League club is willing to come forward with an offer for him.

Can Leicester keep their key stars?

Meanwhile, Leicester City could be facing a heavy points deduction, and that could also be a key reason why many of their top players are considering a move away from the club. Apart from Fatawu, Stephy Mavididi and Bilal Toure could also be on their way out. Besiktas have already signed Wilfred Ndidi. Newly appointed manager Maresca Sifuentes will certainly be concerned about the situation, and it remains to be seen whether he can convince these players to stay at the club.

Leicester City have been quite poor with their transfer business as well. Thirty-eight-year-old Bosnian international Asmir Begovic has been the only player added to the squad so far. They will need to adequately improve their squad before the new season begins.

