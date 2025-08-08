Fabrizio Romano reveals major Manchester United announcement due tomorrow

Major unveiling at Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium tomorrow (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano says Manchester United will unveil Benjamin Sesko at Old Trafford tomorrow as they welcome their latest summer signing.

The Slovenian striker has completed his move from RB Leipzig, with just an official announcement missing now.

According to Romano, we could get that official announcement at the Man Utd game tomorrow, with Sesko set to be greeted by his new fans at the club’s stadium.

See below for this info from Romano’s official X page, though it is not yet clear if we could get another online announcement from the club before tomorrow’s planned live presentation…

Plan confirmed: Šeško will be unveiled at Old Trafford on Saturday. ???? He’s now completing second part of his medical at Man United. ?????? https://t.co/KyVmKLWodW — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 8, 2025

More to follow…