Yoane Wissa celebrates scoring for Brentford (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have been handed a huge boost in their pursuit of Brentford striker Yoane Wissa.

According to GMS, the 28-year-old has now held talks with manager Keith Andrews and has informed the newly appointed Brentford boss that he wants to leave the club. Brentford are prepared to respect his wishes and will sanction his departure for the right price.

Can Newcastle sign Yoane Wissa?

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle come forward with an offer to sign him now. The player scored 20 goals last season and could prove to be an excellent addition for Newcastle. They are expected to lose Alexander Isak during the summer transfer window, and Wissa could be a quality replacement. He wants to play for a big club next season, and Newcastle will be able to offer him Champions League football. The opportunity to join the Magpies will be quite exciting for him. The 28-year-old is at the peak of his career, and this is an ideal time for him to join a bigger club. He will welcome the chance to showcase his abilities in the UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, his desire to leave will be a huge blow for Brentford. They have already lost Bryan Mbeumo and Christian Norgaard earlier in the summer. Former manager Thomas Frank has left the club for Tottenham as well, so Brentford look set for a major rebuild.

Newcastle need a quality striker

Newcastle, on the other hand, have been overly dependent on Isak and need multiple attacking options this summer. They have failed to sign players like Benjamin Sesko, and it will be interesting to see if they can complete the Wissa transfer before the window closes. Ideally, they should target two quality strikers if Isak ends up leaving. Newcastle have also been linked with Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson.