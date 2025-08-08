Samu Aghehowa and his Porto teammates (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly considering a transfer move for Porto striker Samu Aghehowa amid doubts over Alexander Isak’s future.

The talented 21-year-old forward scored 27 goals in all competitions last season, whilst also providing three assists for his teammates.

According to the Athletic’s David Ornstein, Newcastle have not yet made contact over a possible deal for Aghehowa, but he’s being considered by the Magpies.

The report notes that Newcastle have rejected a big bid from Liverpool for star striker Isak, while they’re also set to be beaten to Benjamin Sesko by Manchester United.

The links with Aghehowa make sense, so it will be interesting to see if Newcastle can get it done.

Samu Aghehowa previously came close to joining Chelsea

Aghehowa was also a target for Chelsea last summer before he ended up joining Porto, with the Athletic’s report noting that a move to Stamford Bridge collapsed at a late stage.

CaughtOffside were also previously informed that the Spaniard had interest from other Premier League clubs such as Arsenal, Manchester United, Aston Villa and West Ham earlier in this window.

Arsenal ended up signing Viktor Gyokeres and United are bringing in Sesko, so it now seems Newcastle are Aghehowa’s main suitors.

It will be interesting to see, however, if this is a deal Chelsea end up living to regret missing out on, though they clearly ended their interest by signing different strikers instead this summer, bringing in Liam Delap and Joao Pedro.

Aghehowa to Newcastle to replace Liverpool-bound Isak?

This interest in Aghehowa comes as Liverpool continue to be strongly linked with a fresh bid for Isak.

Fabrizio Romano recently posted on his YouTube channel that the Reds were serious about signing the Sweden international.

Isak surely won’t be easy or cheap to sign, but Romano suggested that Liverpool felt they had the money and were ready to move again in case Newcastle show any sign of backing down on their previous stance that the player is not for sale at any price.