Sunderland were interested in signing Ukrainian goalkeeper Dmytro Riznyk.

Speaking to Ukrainian outlet Tribuna, the goalkeeper has confirmed there was interest from the newly promoted Premier League club, but he is happy to stay at Shakhtar Donetsk.

He said to Tribuna: “Yes, there was interest, everything is correct, I can confirm. But I am a Shakhtar player and I am happy about it.”

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has previously confirmed that Sunderland did make an enquiry for the player, but did not submit any concrete proposal.

Can Sunderland sign a goalkeeper?

It remains to be seen whether Sunderland will sign a quality goalkeeper before the new season begins. Promoted to the Premier League, they need to strengthen their squad this summer. A reliable goalkeeper could be a superb acquisition for them. Sunderland will want to prove themselves in the Premier League next season and aim to avoid relegation. They will need more quality and depth in the squad to survive in the top flight.

Sunderland move could have been exciting for Dmytro Riznyk

The chance to move to the Premier League could have been exciting for the Shakhtar Donetsk goalkeeper, but Sunderland have not made any official approaches for him.

Anthony Patterson is currently sidelined with an injury, and it is unclear when he will return. Sunderland must sign a quality goalkeeper before the new season begins. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Sunderland were quite impressive in the Championship last season, but the step up to the Premier League is significant. They need to improve their squad adequately if they want to survive in the top flight.

There is no doubt that Patterson is a quality goalkeeper, but they need an alternative in his absence. If he cannot return from injury quickly, they must look to prioritise the signing of a reliable keeper.

