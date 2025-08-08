One in, one out: Man Utd to complete €85m signing “today” & Red Devils ace made available for £40m

Benjamin Sesko in action for RB Leipzig against Heidenheim (Photo by Luciano Lima/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly set to complete the signing of RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko today, according to Ben Jacobs.

The Red Devils have won the race for Sesko, who had also been targeted by Newcastle this summer, and Arsenal earlier in the window.

The Slovenia international is set to put pen to paper on his five-year contract at Old Trafford, while Jacobs also claims that a striker will be cleared to leave as this new one joins.

See below as Jacobs has posted on X about Rasmus Hojlund being made available by Man Utd for a fee of just £40m…

Benjamin Sesko will formalise his Manchester United move today ahead of being unveiled on Saturday. He will sign a five-year contract. €76.5m+€8.5m fee. Around €5m of the add-ons very easily attainable. Manchester United now looking to sell Rasmus Hojlund for around £40m.? pic.twitter.com/fp9e2eoc0Z — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) August 8, 2025

Jacobs posted: “Benjamin Sesko will formalise his Manchester United move today ahead of being unveiled on Saturday. He will sign a five-year contract. €76.5m+€8.5m fee. Around €5m of the add-ons very easily attainable. Manchester United now looking to sell Rasmus Hojlund for around £40m.”

If Hojlund does move for around £40m, that’s a huge loss on the £72m they paid Atalanta for him just two years ago, as reported by BBC Sport at the time.

Can Sesko give Man United an upgrade on Hojlund?

Sesko looks like the real deal – a powerful and skilful young striker with a big future in the game.

However, the same was true of Hojlund when he was at Atalanta, and it’s fair to say he just couldn’t make the step up to playing for United.

It remains to be seen if Sesko fares better, with so many top players in recent times looking far from at their best at MUFC, and sometimes improving after leaving.

Hojlund and Antony among exits to watch for United

Hojlund will surely leave United soon, while Antony is another player understood to be attracting interest after being made available.

As reported by CaughtOffside earlier today, Antony is a target for Benfica on loan, but United want a permanent sale.

It could prove difficult to offload these struggling performers after their disappointing performances in Manchester.