Malick Thiaw has been on the radar of European clubs throughout the summer transfer window, and his future at AC Milan is increasingly uncertain.

Juventus remains interested in the German defender and has been working on a potential swap deal involving Dusan Vlahovic, who has attracted Milan’s attention. However, discrepancies in financial valuations between the two clubs and coach Massimiliano Allegri’s strong belief in Thiaw’s importance to his squad have complicated the negotiations.

Newcastle United has taken concrete steps to sign the player. The English club submitted a formal offer to Milan worth €30 million and has been tracking Thiaw’s profile for quite some time. Manager Eddie Howe’s interest dates back to informal contacts in January.

Thiaw is a man in demand

Sources close to the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, and Nottingham Forest have also considered Thiaw as part of their search for a centre-back. Although formal negotiations have not yet begun, the dynamic nature of the Premier League suggests that fresh offers may emerge soon.

Malick Thiaw’s appeal goes beyond England. Bayer Leverkusen is also in contact with Milan, aiming to reinforce their backline. The German club sees Thiaw as a leading candidate in their search for a physically dominant and experienced central defender.

A crucial development in the transfer saga involves an offer from Como. The Serie A club had reached an agreement with Milan on a €25 million fee and proposed a net salary of €4 million per year for Thiaw. However, the player declined the offer, reportedly for long-term career reasons. Milan’s decision regarding Thiaw is expected to factor in his stance and the growing interest from top European clubs.

Tottenham and Arsenal keen on Malick Thiaw

Newcastle and Tottenham, in particular, need a reliable central defender, and the German would be a quality addition. The 24-year-old is young enough to improve further, and he is already operating at a high level. He will help them tighten up at the back. Both clubs were vulnerable defensively last season, and they need to improve if they want to do well in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are already well stocked in the defensive unit, and it would be quite surprising if they decided to invest in another central defender. The German will look to play regularly at his new club and Arsenal might not be able to provide him with that opportunity.