Denzel Dumfries is a target for Aston Villa (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Aston Villa have had a quiet transfer window so far, but they will be looking to make additions to Unai Emery’s squad before the summer comes to an end. Right-back is one area that could be addressed, although there are doubts about one of their targets.

There is a desire to sign an upgrade on Matty Cash, while also allowing Ezri Konsa to play the majority of his minutes in his natural position in the centre of defence. A top quality right-back in this regard, and one player that falls into this description is Denzel Dumfries.

However, there are doubts that Dumfries, who was previously wanted by Man United, has generated, and this will be a concern for Aston Villa.

Aston Villa made aware of Denzel Dumfries injury problems

As per Aston Villa News, Dr Rajpal Brar has claimed that Aston Villa could avoid signing Dumfries due to him suffering recurring hamstring injuries.

“Villa may take a closer look at his recent hamstring injury to assess for recurrence risk, particularly if the listed muscle fatigue was also associated with the hamstring.

“If that is the case, they may decide against signing him as other factors, such as his adaptation to life in the UK, will also need to be taken into consideration. It’s never ideal when a player misses multiple games at different instances in a season due to fitness woes.”

It remains to be seen whether Dumfries can be signed by Aston Villa. There is no doubt that he would be a quality addition to Emery’s squad, although the injury situation will be one to consider.