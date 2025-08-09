Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea, looks on prior to a Premier League match (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing Ronald Araujo from Barcelona this summer.

According to Football Espana, they are prepared to pay €50 million in order to sign the player. They will face competition from Liverpool and Tottenham as well.

Chelsea need defensive depth

The 26-year-old has done quite well for the Spanish club, and there is no doubt that he has the quality to do well in the Premier League as well. Chelsea have recently suffered a devastating injury blow, and Levi Colwill has been sidelined for several months with an ACL injury. They need to sign a quality defender, and the Uruguayan International should prove to be an excellent addition.

He is at the peak of his powers, and he will look to make an instant impact in the Premier League. If the transfer goes through. The 26-year-old is capable of operating centrally as well as on the flanks. His versatility will be an added bonus for Chelsea.

It remains to be seen whether they can secure an agreement with Barcelona. The Spanish outfit are going through financial difficulties, and a €50 million offer might be difficult to turn down.

Liverpool and Tottenham keen on Ronald Araujo

On the other hand, Liverpool need more depth in the defensive unit as well. Joe Gomez has struggled with persistent injury problems, and Ibrahima Konate will be a free agent next summer. They need to plan for the future, and signing the South American could be a wise decision.

As far as Spurs are concerned, they were quite vulnerable defensively last season. Even though it seems like Cristian Romero might stay at the club, they need more talent in the defensive unit. Another defender would be ideal, and the Barcelona star could be a superb acquisition.

It will be interesting to see which of the three clubs can get the deal done.