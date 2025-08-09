Leeds United manager Daniel Farke (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Liverpool attacker Ben Doak has been linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window.

According to journalist Anthony Joseph, Leeds United and West Ham United are interested in the player, and they have already expressed interest in signing him. They will face competition from Monaco and Bologna for the Scotland International as well.

Ben Doak needs a move

The player is reportedly seeking regular game time for the upcoming campaign, and it remains to be seen whether Leeds can convince him to join the club. They need more quality and depth on the flanks, and Doak would be a quality long-term investment.

He has shown his quality during his cameos with Liverpool, and he was quite impressive for the Reds during pre-season as well. There is no doubt that good enough to play for Leeds, and he could help them improve going forward. He will add pace, flair and unpredictability to the Leeds attack.

Doak would improve Leeds

The Whites have been promoted to the Premier League, and they will look to do well in the top flight. They will look to establish themselves as Premier League regulars. They need quality players in order for that to happen. Signing a talented young player like Doak would be a wise decision.

With the right guidance, he could develop into a star for Leeds. Liverpool will not be able to provide him with regular opportunities, and therefore, it makes sense for him to leave the Premier League champions. It remains to be seen where he ends up.

The opportunity to join Leeds or West Ham will be quite exciting for him, especially if they can promise him regular game time. The 19-year-old did quite well during his loan spell in the Championship last season, and he scored three goals and picked up seven assists.