Alexander Isak could join Liverpool this summer (Photo by Harriet Massey/Newcastle United via Getty Images)

Liverpool are hoping to sign Alexander Isak before the summer transfer window closes, but doing so will depend on Newcastle. But had history been different, they would probably have had no chance of getting a deal done for the 25-year-old striker.

Isak looks increasingly likely to join Liverpool this summer, with Newcastle continuing efforts to sign a replacement – and one they get that done, it’s expected that they will open the door for the Premier League champions.

Isak is widely regarded as one of the best number nines on the planet, and it would be a magnificent piece of business if Liverpool get a deal over the line. And they can feel even fortunate if that is to be the case, given that the Sweden international could have been lining up for Real Madrid – or even Borussia Dortmund – instead.

Details revealed on Alexander Isak’s Real Madrid snub

Liverpool.com have revealed the history of Isak’s career, explaining that he almost joined Real Madrid instead of Dortmund back in 2017. And multiple years on, the Bundesliga side could have re-signed him as per a buy-back clause after he was sold to La Liga side Real Sociedad, who Newcastle eventually picked him up from.

The next few weeks will see Isak’s situation clarified. While it was reported earlier on Saturday that Newcastle do not intend to let their star striker leave before the summer transfer window closes, they will almost certainly relax their stance if they can get two number nines signed before the deadline.

However, it will still not be easy for Liverpool to get a deal done even if this is done by Newcastle, who continue to insist on the Premier League champions paying £150m in order for an agreement to be reached.