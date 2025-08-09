Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, looks on prior to a Premier League match. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Carlos Baleba has caught the attention of Europe’s leading clubs with his performances for Brighton and Hove Albion.

Sources close to the situation have informed CaughtOffside that the 21-year-old midfielder is being closely monitored by Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Newcastle United and Tottenham. However, Brighton has no intention of selling the player this summer.

Carlos Baleba is a player in demand

Manchester United have identified Baleba as a priority target at the request of head coach Ruben Amorim, who views the player’s physical strength and ball-winning abilities as qualities that could significantly contribute to the midfield. The club has made contact with the player’s representatives, but no official offer has been made yet.

Chelsea sees Baleba as a long-term replacement for Moisés Caicedo. Therefore, a move for the player right now seems unlikely. Caicedo has been outstanding for the Blues, and they will not want to lose him anytime soon.

Liverpool, meanwhile, views Baleba as a suitable fit for their system as they look to rebuild their midfield. Wataru Endo is in the twilight stages of his career, and the Reds must plan for the future. Baleba would be a superb addition alongside Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister.

Arsenal and Manchester City are impressed by the player’s tactical awareness and defensive contributions. Newcastle and Tottenham are currently in the observation phase. Spurs could use someone like him to replace Yves Bissouma. Bissouma has been underwhelming, and he could be sold this summer.

Baleba could fancy a big move

Brighton have set an asking price of €60–70 million for the player. It will be interesting to see if any of the aforementioned clubs come forward with an offer to sign the player in the coming weeks. He has a long-term contract with Brighton, and they are unlikely to let him leave for cheap.

The 21-year-old will be attracted to the idea of playing for a big club in future, and the opportunity to join the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham will be quite exciting for him. They will be able to offer him regular opportunities at a high level. He would be able to fight for trophies with them.