Man United want to sign Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

This week has been a busy one for Man United, who confirmed the arrival of striker Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig. And before that deal was even complete, they had turned their attention to their next top target: Carlos Baleba.

Baleba, 21, has had a meteoric rise since signing for Brighton in 2023, and he is now considered to be one of the best young midfielders in world football. Man United value him very highly, which is why there is a desire from club bosses to bring him to Old Trafford.

However, a deal has been described as extremely unlikely, given that Man United need to raise significant funds after signing Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Sesko. Meanwhile, Brighton are under no pressure to sell, especially so late in the summer transfer window. But the circumstances could mean that a move is still made.

Man United urged to sign Carlos Baleba this summer

Speaking on talkSPORT (via TEAMtalk), former Premier League striker Troy Deeney has told Man United to sign Baleba now – otherwise there is a risk of other clubs making a move themselves in 2026.

“I think United have to get Baleba this window, or they don’t get him. If he has another good season, I do think other teams with Real Madrid and the like will come in and go ‘Bosh, we’ll have him’.

“I think if Man United want him…if I’m Ruben Amorim I’m kind of bullish on that. I’d be saying ‘get this deal done because then I can get you into Europe’. If they can sign him, he can move them up 10 spaces (in the Premier League standings).”

It will be interesting to see whether Man United make a serious attempt to sign Baleba this summer, but before that, they must sell the likes of Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho and Antony – as this would allow sufficient funds to be raised.