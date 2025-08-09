Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea, talks to the media. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Chelsea and Manchester United are hoping to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma this summer.

As per ESPN, PSG are expecting an offer from the two clubs for the 26-year-old goalkeeper. The Italian has decided to leave the French outfit, and the two English clubs have made contact with his agent Enzo Raiola, regarding a move for the goalkeeper.

The 26-year-old currently earns €850,000 a month at the French club, and he wanted a pay rise in order to sign a new deal with the club. PSG are unwilling to meet his demands, and therefore, the two parties have not been able to find an agreement. The Italian is looking to move on, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Chelsea need an upgrade

Chelsea need a quality goalkeeper, and Donnarumma would be an upgrade on Robert Sanchez. The Italian was crucial to PSG’s Champions League win last season, and he is a world-class player. There is no doubt that he would improve Chelsea immensely.

If the Blues can get the deal done this summer, it would wrap up an excellent transfer window for them. They have been very active in the market, and they have signed multiple quality players. However, they need a reliable goalkeeper as well.

Man United need Gianluigi Donnarumma

On the other hand, it is no secret that Manchester United are in desperate need of a reliable goalkeeper. Andre Onana has cost them valuable points last season, and he needs to be replaced. The 26-year-old Italian international would be a huge upgrade. He could transform Manchester United at the back and help them fight for a top-four finish and do well in the domestic competitions next season.

It remains to be seen which of the two clubs can get the deal done. The player has just one year left on his current contract, and he’s likely to be available at a bargain.

However, wages could be a problem for any club hoping to sign him. He is likely to demand an increase on his current wages, and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea and Manchester United are prepared to pay up.