Alexander Isak celebrates a goal (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak has been heavily linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window.

Liverpool are interested in the 25-year-old striker, but Newcastle have now decided not to sell the player this summer. According to a report from The Telegraph, Newcastle have informed the Swedish International that they will not allow him to leave the club, and his exit will be blocked.

Alexander Isak has been pushing to leave

The player has been desperately trying to force a move away from Newcastle, and it will be interesting to see how he reacts to the decision from his club. Liverpool have already failed with a £110 million offer to sign him, and they do not plan to return for him with an improved offer, unless Newcastle change their stance.

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle decide to hold onto an unhappy player against his wishes.

Liverpool need another attacker

Meanwhile, the development will become a major blow for Liverpool as well. They were hoping to add more quality to the attacking unit, and Isak would have been an exceptional acquisition. He’s a world-class player who has established himself as one of the best attackers in the Premier League. He could’ve taken Liverpool to a whole new level.

It will be interesting to see if the Premier League champions decide to move on to other targets now.

Liverpool need to add more depth to the attacking unit. They have sanctioned the departure of Darwin Nunez, and the likes of Federico Chiesa could move on as well.

Meanwhile, Isak will feel that this is the right time for him to take on a new challenge and join a big club capable of winning major trophies. Missing out on a move to the Premier League champions will be a devastating blow for the player.