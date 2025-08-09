Newcastle could be about to sign a former West Ham player (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

It’s no secret that Newcastle are looking to sign multiple strikers before the summer transfer window closes in a few weeks’ time. They have been linked with Nicolas Jackson, Yoane Wissa and many others of late, and it appears that a new name is now under consideration at St James’ Park.

The idea is for Newcastle to sign two strikers (one starter, one rotation option) before opening the door for Liverpool to sign Alexander Isak, who has made it clear that he has no intention of staying with Eddie Howe’s squad. And given the club’s well-documented PSR concerns, the backup number nine could be a low-cost signing.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin would fit the bill in this regard, and although he has been linked with Newcastle, they appear to be considering a move for a different free agent.

Newcastle consider shock move for Michail Antonio

According to Dave OCKOP (via FootballFanCast), Newcastle have registered their interest in signing Michail Antonio. The 35-year-old, who missed the vast majority of last season after being involved in a serious road traffic accident, was confirmed to be leaving West Ham earlier this week, meaning that he can be snapped up as a free agent.

Antonio has fully recovered from the injuries sustained during the road traffic accident, so he is ready and able to make an immediate impact for his new club. And given that Howe wants players with Premier League experience to be added to his squad, the Jamaica international could be an ideal candidate.

Antonio has scored 67 goals in the Premier League, so he could be a valuable asset if Newcastle want to put funds elsewhere rather than into a new backup striker. But for now, it remains to be seen where a move is made for the ex-West Ham man.