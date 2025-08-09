Eddie Howe needs a new striker or two at Newcastle (Photo by Imago)

Newcastle are desperate to sign a striker or two this summer, having come to terms with Alexander Isak’s expected departure. They have missed out on a number of targets in recent weeks, and that has led them to considering a late move for Nicolas Jackson, who is now on the fringes of the Chelsea first team squad.

Jackson, who has also been linked with Tottenham in recent days, is expected to leave Chelsea before the transfer window closes, given that Joao Pedro and Liam Delap have arrived to replace him. But despite this, Chelsea have no plans to sell for a reduced price – for now.

Chelsea want £80m to sell Newcastle target Nicolas Jackson

As per Football Insider, Pete O’Rourke has confirmed that Chelsea currently want £80m for Jackson, although Newcastle may be able to negotiate a lower price in the coming weeks.

“The arrivals of Joao Pedro and Liam Delap probably tell you everything you need to know, Maresca is keeping the door open for the Senegal international to move on. He has been linked with Newcastle due to the ongoing struggles they have had to try and bring in a top class striker this summer.

“Chelsea have been proactive on their outgoings in recent weeks, so they won’t stand in the way of Jackson if they do get a big offer. But it does seem they are holding out for a huge fee of around £80m. Whether that’s too rich for Newcastle or any other club, we will have to wait and see.

“I think the closer we get to the end of the window, that price tag might drop. For Newcastle, he probably wasn’t at the top of their list at the start of the window, but the way things have gone he is pretty high up on that list now.”

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle make their move for Jackson, but they will need to do something soon in regards to their striker pursuit(s).