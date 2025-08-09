A general view as a large black and white flag of Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are now interested in signing the French International attacker Randal Kolo Muani.

According to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, Newcastle have now opened talks with the 26-year-old striker regarding a potential move. PSG are open to selling him permanently this summer. He is not a key part of their plans, and he was sent out on loan to Italian club Juventus last season.

Kolo Muani has been linked with Tottenham as well.

Kolo Muani could fancy the move

The striker will look to sort out his long-term future and focus on his football. He is a concrete target for Newcastle after they failed to sign Benjamin Sesko. Manchester United were following him before they signed Sesko.

It will be interesting to see if they can negotiate a deal to sign Kolo Muani. Given his situation at PSG, he might be available for a reasonable amount of money. It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds.

He has a contract with PSG until 2028, and he will look to end his nightmare spell at the Ligue 1 club this summer. The striker will look to get his career back on track with regular football, and a move to the Premier League could be exciting for him. It would be a fresh start, and it could allow him to regain his form and confidence with regular football.

Newcastle need Randal Kolo Muani

Newcastle have secured Champions League qualification for the next season, and they could be an attractive destination for the striker. The 26-year-old is at the peak of his career, and he will look to make an immediate impact in the Premier League. He can operate as a centre forward as well as on the flanks. His versatility will be a bonus for Newcastle if they can get the deal done.

Alexander Isak is pushing for a move away from the club, and Newcastle need to replace him. The French international could be a useful acquisition.