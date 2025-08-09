Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gestures during a pre-season friendly match (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Former Arsenal star Ray Parlour has claimed that the Gunners could look to bring in one more signing before the transfer window closes.

Arsenal have been very active in the transfer market so far, and they have brought in quality players. They will be hoping to win the league title this season after coming close in recent years. It will be interesting to see if the new signing can adapt quickly and make an instant impact.

Arsenal aren’t done with transfers yet

Parlour believes that Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze would be the ideal acquisition for Arsenal, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

He said on talkSPORT: “I think there might be one more signing. “I don’t know how much money they’ve got left or whether the rules as well they’ve got to look at, but if there is enough money, Eze would be [a great signing].”

Eberechi Eze would improve Arsenal

The 27-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from Crystal Palace in recent weeks. He has been linked with clubs like Tottenham as well. Arsenal are interested in signing Eze, and they will have to pay his release clause to get the deal done. There is no doubt that he is a top-quality player who has proven himself in the Premier League.

Eze has registered 14 goals and 11 assists this past season, and he will help Arsenal improve going forward. Gabriel Martinelli was quite underwhelming last season, but Mikel Arteta was not able to rotate his squad due to the lack of depth. The arrival of the Crystal Palace star will give him more options to work with. He is capable of operating on either flank as well as centrally.

The player is at the peak of his career, and this is the right time for him to move on and join an elite club, where he will be able to win trophies.