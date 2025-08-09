Harvey Elliott has been linked with a move to Tottenham (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Tottenham are expected to move to sign a new attacking midfielder in the coming weeks, following news of James Maddison’s ACL injury. The club’s failure to complete a deal for Morgan Gibbs-White means that a replacement is necessary, given that Dejan Kulusevski is also currently ruled out.

Money is there for Tottenham to spend, given that they have completed few deals during the summer transfer window. And some of those funds could now be used towards Harvey Elliott, who, head coach Thomas Frank would be very keen on bringing to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Liverpool set asking price for Tottenham target Harvey Elliott

As per Football Insider, Pete O’Rourke has confirmed that Liverpool are opening to selling Elliott this summer, and they are prepared to accept a fee as low as £40m.

“Reluctantly, Liverpool would consider letting Elliott go for the right fee. There’s been talk of £40m plus a buy-back clause, or a £50m fee without a buy-back clause. RB Leipzig seem to be the ones leading the chase for Elliott right now, and they’ve opened talks with Liverpool to discuss a potential deal for the 22-year-old.

“If Tottenham are in the market for attacking midfielders, Harvey Elliott would be somebody who would figure high up their list. It could be an astute signing if they were to get him, but it does seem that other clubs are further advanced in the pursuit of Elliott, rather than Spurs.”

A deal for Elliott would make a lot of sense for Tottenham, as he would be afforded the regular playing time needed to start delivering on the potential he has shown in recent years. For now, it remains to be seen whether Liverpool are approached by the north Londoners, but given RB Leipzig’s interest, they could be running out of time.