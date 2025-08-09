Thomas Frank is expected to part ways with one of his Tottenham forwards (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Tottenham are hoping to make numerous signings before the summer transfer window closes, but there will also be exits. And one player that is destined to leave before the start of September is Bryan Gil.

Gil spent last season on loan at Girona, and although he impressed at the La Liga side, they decided not to sign him on a permanent basis – despite having an option to buy. That meant he returned to north London, where he continues to have no future, despite the departure of Son Heung-min to LAFC.

Tottenham are hoping that Gil leaves before the deadline, and the 24-year-old could now continue his career in Italy.

Bologna given chance to sign Bryan Gil from Tottenham

As reported by Corriere dello Sport (via Spurs Web), Bologna have been offered the chance to sign Gil, whom they first took interest in after conversations with former Tottenham sporting director Fabio Paratici. The Serie A side need to replace new Nottingham Forest signing Dan Ndoye, and the Spaniard could be their man.

Gil is reported to be out of contract in less than 12 months’ time, so this summer could be the last opportunity that Tottenham have to cash in. Bologna have money to spend after selling Ndoye, and that could very well be put towards a deal with the reigning Europa League champions.

For now, it remains to be seen whether Bologna approach Tottenham over a deal for Gil – but if so, it’s expected that negotiations would be fruitful, given the north London club’s strong desire for the winger to leave this summer.