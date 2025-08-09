Tottenham manager Thomas Frank (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Barcelona have turned down an offer from Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United for Ferran Torres.

According to Fichajes, they have received two €50 million offers from the Premier League clubs. However, Barcelona do not plan to sell the Spanish International this summer. He has been a very important player for them, and he scored 19 goals last season. The Spaniard managed to produce seven assists as well. He is capable of operating in multiple roles, and he could prove to be an excellent acquisition for Tottenham or Newcastle.

Torres has been on the radar of Aston Villa. The player was linked with Arsenal in recent weeks.

Spurs and Newcastle need Torres

Both clubs are in need of attacking depth. Son Heung-min has left Tottenham, and Richarlison could be on his way out of the club as well. On the other hand, Dominic Solanke has not been able to score goals consistently. Signing another attacker would be a wise decision.

Meanwhile, Newcastle need to add more depth to the attacking unit as well. Alexander Isak is determined to secure a move away from the club, and they need more options at their disposal. The Barcelona attacker is capable of slotting into the wide areas as well as centrally. He could be the ideal acquisition for Newcastle.

Ferran Torres could make an instant impact

The 25-year-old has experience of Premier League football from his time at Manchester City, and it will be interesting to see if Tottenham or Newcastle can bring him back to English football. There is no doubt that he has the quality to thrive in England, and joining the likes of Tottenham or Newcastle could provide him with regular football as well. He won the league title with Manchester City during the 2020/21 season.

Meanwhile, Barcelona will be hoping to fight for major trophies next season, and they need a deeper squad with more quality. They cannot afford to sell the versatile Spanish attacker without replacing him first. It seems unlikely that the transfer will go through anytime soon.