Wolves have had a difficult summer transfer window so far, but they are hoping to end it on a high in the final few weeks. The departures of Matheus Cunha and Rayan Ait-Nouri to Man United and Man City respectively were big blows, but it does mean that they have big money to spend.

Fer Lopez, Jhon Arias and David Møller Wolfe have been signed thus far by Wolves, who need further additions before the transfer window closes at the start of September. The departure of Nelson Semedo, whose contract expired at the start of last month, means that a right-back is needed, and they could now have the opportunity to get one from the Championship.

Coventry defender Milan van Ewijk offered to Wolves

According to the Daily Mail’s Tom Collomosse (via FootballFanCast), Wolves have been offered the chance to sign Milan van Ewijk from Coventry. The 24-year-old, who has been a standout performer for the Championship side since joining from Heerenveen in 2023, is said to be available for a bargain price of £15m.

Wolves have been looking at a number of right-back options in recent weeks, including Borussia Dortmund’s Julian Ryerson. But with Sunderland also in for him, striking a deal could be very difficult, but with van Ewijk, there is a stronger chance that they will be able to secure his signature – provided that a move is made before the summer transfer window closes.

It is set to be a very busy few weeks for Wolves, who need further reinforcements before the transfer window deadline comes around. Van Ewijk would be a top addition at right-back, but for now, it remains to be seen whether it is decided that he is the man that is needed.