Enzo Maresca leaves Chelsea star out of squad today amid transfer talks

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson is out of their latest squad (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has left Nicolas Jackson out of today’s matchday squad for the friendly against AC Milan.

The Blues have signed Joao Pedro and Liam Delap as new strikers this summer, so there doesn’t seem likely to be much room for Jackson in Maresca’s squad from now on.

The Senegal international had some decent moments in his two full years at Chelsea, but it now seems like he’ll be heading for the exit door.

See below as Sky Sports report that Maresca has left Jackson out of his team today as the player has also asked to be able to explore a move away from Stamford Bridge…

Nicolas Jackson is again absent from Chelsea's squad for their pre-season friendly against AC Milan today ? The striker has informed Chelsea that he wants to explore options to join another club. pic.twitter.com/5oG3feK86a — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 10, 2025

Nicolas Jackson eyed by Bayern Munich and others

A recent report from Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg stated that Bayern Munich had asked about the possibility of signing Jackson this summer.

The 24-year-old is also understood to be on the radar of clubs such as Newcastle and Aston Villa, as CaughtOffside recently reported.

After so much spending on new signings, it makes sense that Chelsea are now also looking to make some sales, with Jackson likely to be one of several backup players that could be shifted between now and the end of the window.

Chelsea to offload deadwood

Chelsea are also discussing a swap deal with RB Leipzig that could see Christopher Nkunku leave as part of the deal bringing Xavi Simons to Chelsea, according to the Guardian.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall was recently sold to Everton, while one imagines other names to watch will include flops such as Raheem Sterling, Axel Disasi, Renato Veiga and Ben Chilwell.

Joao Felix also recently left the club, while Jadon Sancho didn’t end up making his loan permanent, and instead returned to Manchester United.