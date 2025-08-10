Talks held: Chelsea discussing surprise swap transfer that could impact Liverpool

Xavi Simons in action for RB Leipzig against Eintracht Frankfurt (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly discussing a swap transfer deal involving Xavi Simons and Christopher Nkunku with RB Leipzig.

The Blues have made Simons a top target for this summer as they look to continue strengthening in attack, and it seems Nkunku could make way in that department.

The France international hasn’t been at his best at Stamford Bridge, so it could be that he’ll now return to Leipzig, with talks taking place, according to the Guardian.

Nkunku initially looked like an exciting talent during his first spell at Leipzig, but he has been unable to make the step up to establishing himself at one of the Premier League’s biggest clubs.

Simons is now also shining with the Bundesliga club, but CFC will obviously hope he can prove a more successful signing if the deal goes through.

Xavi Simons and Christopher Nkunku to swap places?

Chelsea seem to be discussing this smart exchange deal, though it could also have an impact on goings-on at Liverpool.

The Guardian note that Leipzig are also keen on signing Reds attacking midfielder Harvey Elliott, but if they bring in Nkunku it remains to be seen if they’d try for another signing in that area of their squad.

? EXCLUSIVE ?@FabrizioRomano tells CaughtOffside that Chelsea are in "advanced" talks over Xavi Simons and are prepared to approach Man Utd over Alejandro Garnacho! ? BUT player sales will be key for #CFC as Jackson and Nkunku will be among those to leave ?? pic.twitter.com/wkQh8axSh7 — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) August 10, 2025

Liverpool have spent big this summer, bringing in Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Hugo Ekitike, so they might need to make sales soon.

Elliott would be someone good to cash in on, though LFC have already probably given themselves a decent amount of wiggle room after offloading both Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez.

Still, the main thing is that Chelsea will surely be delighted if they can sign Simons but bring his fee down whilst offloading an unwanted player in Nkunku.

It’s been another busy summer for the west London giants, who have also signed Jamie Gittens, Joao Pedro, Liam Delap, Estevao Willian, and Jorrel Hato.