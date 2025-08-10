“Everybody knows…” – Fabrizio Romano delivers positive Chelsea transfer update

Enzo Fernandez celebrates with Joao Pedro (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Chelsea central midfielder Enzo Fernandez has been linked with Paris Saint-Germain, but Fabrizio Romano insists there’s no truth to the story.

The Argentina international has been a key player for Chelsea since his big-money move from Benfica a few years ago, but it’s perhaps not too surprising that a big name like him would be targeted by other elite clubs around Europe.

Still, Romano has reassured Chelsea fans that there’s nothing to worry about here as Fernandez is not leaving Stamford Bridge.

The journalist, speaking on his YouTube channel, made it clear in no uncertain terms that Chelsea are not making Fernandez available on the market, while the player is also happy where he is…

Fabrizio Romano shuts down Enzo Fernandez transfer stories

“The story was everywhere about Enzo Fernandez and Paris Saint-Germain – PSG bidding 150 million euros for Enzo Fernandez. Guys, that story is not true. Paris Saint-Germain are not bidding for Enzo Fernandez,” Romano said.

“Paris Saint-Germain are not working on Enzo Fernandez deal. They also know – everybody knows that Enzo Fernandez is not available for sale, for sure.

“We had many reports over the years … I don’t know why there are these reports when Enzo is not even available on the market for Chelsea. He’s absolutely untouchable.”

Chelsea’s project starting to take shape

It took some time for Fernandez and other young players at Chelsea to really get going, but Enzo Maresca has done a fine job with the Blues.

Fernandez will surely now feel he’s part of a winning project that’s going somewhere, following the club’s success in the Europa Conference League and the Club World Cup.

CFC fans will hope Fernandez and other big names continue to stay and help take this team forwards.