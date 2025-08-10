“Brings so much” – Liverpool summer signing branded “huge talent” after first half showing vs Palace

Arne Slot and Henry Winter
Arne Slot and Henry Winter (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool summer signing Florian Wirtz is making quite an impression in today’s Community Shield clash against Crystal Palace at Wembley.

The Germany international is one of a number of new Reds stars on show today, having made the move from Bayer Leverkusen earlier in the summer.

Liverpool have also seen Hugo Ekitike and Jeremie Frimpong score on their debuts this afternoon, with Wirtz setting up the first of the two goals against Palace.

It’s fair to say Wirtz is really catching the eye early on in his career in English football, with respected journalist Henry Winter singing his praises on X at half time…

Winter posted: “Florian Wirtz brings so much to Liverpool in and out of possession: dribbling, passing, clever use of space and ferocious work ethic. Liverpool’s new 7 is an 8 and a 10, and already building a good understanding with Ekitike and Salah. Huge fee, huge talent.”

Florian Wirtz part of this exciting new-look Liverpool side

Wirtz arrives at Anfield with the reputation of being one of the most exciting young footballers in the world.

Florian Wirtz of Liverpool
Florian Wirtz of Liverpool (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The 22-year-old was a joy to watch at former club Leverkusen, playing a starring role for the club as they won the Bundesliga title in 2023/24.

It will now be intriguing to see how Wirtz can continue to progress in this Liverpool side, with quality new signings like Ekitike, Frimpong and Milos Kerkez also joining him.

Arne Slot did a great job with LFC last season, winning the Premier League title, and it looks like the ambitious work the club have done in the transfer market this summer looks set to send them on their way to even more success.

Wirtz clearly isn’t waiting around to make an impact, with his fine performance today perhaps set to give him a piece of silverware straight away with his new club!

