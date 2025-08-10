“Might go” – Arsenal legend names the Gunners star who’s now likely to be sold

Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal players look on (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal legend Alan Smith believes it might now be the right time for everyone involved if Gabriel Jesus leaves the Emirates Stadium.

The Brazil international has had numerous injury problems during his time in north London and it’s hard to see him having as much of a role in Mikel Arteta’s side now.

Arsenal have signed Viktor Gyokeres this summer, while they also have the likes of Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli and perhaps even Mikel Merino as options to play centre-forward.

Smith now feels this could mean Jesus is sold by Arsenal this summer as he’s sure to slip down the pecking order in Arteta’s first-team squad.

Gabriel Jesus to leave Arsenal?

Discussing Arsenal’s transfer window so far, Smith praised the signings brought in, but cast some doubt over Jesus’ future.

“I think somebody like Gabriel Jesus might go given his track record with injuries,” Smith told the Metro.

“He might be one that you say, thanks, and try and move him on, get a bit of money in. Obviously, with Viktor Gyokeres and Kai Havertz, there might not be too many opportunities for him this season.”

It will be interesting to see if anyone comes in for Jesus, who is a top talent on his day but who arguably looks like a slightly risky option now due to his injury record.

Arsenal’s new-look attack impresses vs Athletic Bilbao

Arsenal’s new striker Gyokeres scored in yesterday’s 3-0 friendly win over Athletic Bilbao, while Noni Madueke also caught the eye when he came on as a sub.

AFC fans will surely be feeling pretty happy with how their squad is looking, even if there might be room for one more attacking midfielder.

Eberechi Eze to Arsenal might be one to watch, as he could play on the left or in the centre and provide the finishing touch in this mini-rebuild.