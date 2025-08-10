Exclusive: New club gather detailed info on Man United star in potential transfer hijack

Jadon Sancho in action for Chelsea last season (Photo by David Lidstrom/Getty Images)

Jadon Sancho and a future yet to be written. Until today (August 10), the Manchester United winger, whose contract at Old Trafford is expiring, has turned down all offers to leave the club this summer.

The latest of these offers is from Besiktas, with the former Chelsea loanee preferring to wait for Juventus. But now he must look around and find a solution for his future.

Roma has made an in-depth assessment, and we’ll see if they’ll follow through: Gian Piero Gasperini certainly likes the player. Once this story is over, we’ll share some interesting behind-the-scenes details.

Jadon Sancho has been close to a transfer to Juventus

It’s no coincidence that a few weeks ago, we revealed the arrival in Turin of Matthew Conning, a Manchester United intermediary, to close the deal. All the agreements with Juventus were in place: £15 million and a £6 million salary per season, though the commissions still needed to be sorted out.

Damien Comolli took his time, maintained contact, and tied Sancho’s arrival to an exit in the attacking department. Since signatures are what count in the transfer market, everything else is just hot air, negotiations can be discussed in advance, but ultimately, it’s the black and white that makes the difference.

Roma have now gathered detailed information on Sancho – they know the costs of the deal, and will decide whether to go on the offensive. They’ve certainly done their homework on the England international, and they certainly appreciate him.

Will Juventus react to Roma’s move? It’s a difficult question for the moment; the transfer market has changed in the last 15 days, and the waiting phase is overshadowed. In the meantime, we’ll soon see if the Giallorossi, with the highest ratings (confirmed) in the poll, will go all the way in this deal.