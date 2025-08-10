Fans of Tottenham Hotspur cheer prior to a pre-season friendly match. (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

James McAtee has been linked with the move away from Manchester City, and he’s waiting to join Tottenham Hotspur.

According to a report from GMS, the 22-year-old is now waiting for the north London club to make their move for him after being made aware of their interest in him. He wants to play regularly next season, and moving to Spurs could be ideal for him.

West Ham keen on McAtee as well.

Spurs could use McAtee

Tottenham need more quality and depth in the attacking unit as well. James Maddison is sidelined with ACL damage, and McAtee could be the ideal alternative. He can operate, and he can slot into the wide areas as well. He will help create opportunities and find the back of the net.

Pep Guardiola has labelled him as a player with a special sense of goal. Tottenham could use someone with that skill set who will score goals consistently from the middle of the park.

He said: “Macca lives close to the box, quite similar to Phil and they are there. They have a sense of goal, it’s difficult to train in the moment the ball is coming and after he didn’t score but it’s fine. As much minutes he plays he will score.”

Meanwhile, regular football at the north London club could help the 22-year-old improve further and fulfil his tremendous potential. He has the attributes to develop into a future Premier League star.

James McAtee asking price is set

The 22-year-old is likely to cost around £40 million this summer. It will be interesting to see if Tottenham are willing to pay up. It is fair to assume that a club with their resources can afford him. However, it would not be a surprise if they try to negotiate a more reasonable deal. They are aware of the fact that the player wants to leave Manchester City, and Daniel Levy could look to sign him on a bargain.

Furthermore, he has entered the final 12 months of his contract, and Manchester City are under pressure to sell him. They will not want to lose a player of his potential on a free transfer.