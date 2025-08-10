Video: Trent who? Jeremie Frimpong scores superb solo goal on Liverpool debut

Jeremie Frimpong in action for Liverpool against Crystal Palace (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s new right-back Jeremie Frimpong made an instant impact with a superb solo goal on his debut against Crystal Palace in today’s Community Shield clash at Wembley.

The Reds are leading 2-1 at the time of writing, with Hugo Ekitike scoring the first goal of the afternoon before Jean-Philippe Mateta equalised for Palace.

Frimpong has now produced a delightful effort to put Liverpool back in front, showing the Merseyside giants that they don’t need to miss Trent Alexander-Arnold!

The Netherlands international joined Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen this summer after Alexander-Arnold left to join Real Madrid, and he’s made the perfect start for his new club…

Liverpool are ahead, and it's another new man as Jeremie Frimpong's cross finds the far corner to make it 2-1 ?? Right on the 20 minute mark 2??0??

"Some things are just meant to be" ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/5TKVrGM6td — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) August 10, 2025

Frimpong showed great skill to beat his man and then get the shot in from a difficult angle, and one has to wonder if he entirely meant to go for goal or if it was a cross that accidentally found its way in.

Either way, it’s a lovely goal and one the 24-year-old will surely remember for a long time.

Liverpool looking to start new campaign with silverware

Liverpool won the Premier League title last season and they’ll no doubt be keen to pick up more silverware again today.

Arne Slot’s side will always have been the big favourites for this match, even if Palace know a thing or two about causing a major upset at Wembley.

After all, Oliver Glasner’s men have booked their place in today’s Community Shield thanks to a memorable FA Cup final victory over Manchester City at the end of last season – a result not many people saw coming.

Palace will hope there could be another shot at a trophy for them here today, but they’ll need to come from 2-1 down now after first half goals from Ekitike and Frimpong either side of Mateta’s penalty spot equaliser.