Daniel Farke, manager of Leeds United acknowledges the fans. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Leeds United have been linked with a move for the Serbian International striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.

The 30-year-old is expected to leave Al-Hilal this summer, and he has been linked with a return to the Premier League. There is no doubt that he would be an exceptional acquisition for Leeds if they manage to get the deal done.

Meanwhile, journalist Pete O’Rourke has now revealed that the player is on massive wages in Saudi Arabia, and that could be a big problem for Leeds. It remains to be seen whether the player is ready to lower his wage demands in order for the move to go through.

Will Mitrovic lower his wages?

“[Mitrovic] won’t be cheap with his massive wages in the Saudi Pro League, but he’s Premier League-proven”, he told Football Insider. “Leeds desperately need to bring in somebody who can score the goals [for them] in the Premier League next season, if they’re to have any chance of staying up. “Mitrovic would be a brilliant signing for Leeds, but they must break the bank to get it done.”

Aleksandar Mitrovic has been prolific

They are in desperate need of a reliable goalscorer, and the Serbian knows the league well. He might be able to settle quickly and make an instant impact. He has been outstanding since the move to Saudi Arabia.

Mitrovic scored 28 goals and picked up seven assists last term. The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be hard to turn down for him. He will want to compete at a high level once again, and Leeds could provide him with that opportunity.

Meanwhile, the Whites will look to establish themselves as regulars in the Premier League, and they need quality players in order for that to happen. They will not want to fight for survival next season. A quality striker could make a huge difference for them. They have a talented squad, but they need a few intelligent additions to adapt to the top flight.