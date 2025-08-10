Harvey Elliott of Liverpool looks dejected during the 2025 FA Community Shield. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Liverpool are interested in signing the Italian defender Giovanni Leoni during the summer transfer window.

The 18-year-old is highly rated across Europe, and he’s one of the best young Italian talents right now. According to a report via FCInterNews, Liverpool are “really serious” about signing the defender, and it will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done.

Reds need defensive additions

They need more quality and depth in the defensive unit. Signing a quality young defender could prove to be a wise decision. They need to start planning for the succession of Virgil van Dijk, and Ibrahima Konate could be on his way out of the club next summer as well.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can sign the Italian in the coming weeks. The opportunity to join the Premier League champions could be quite exciting for the young defender. Regular football in the Premier League could help him improve further.

Liverpool have done well to groom young players in the past, and they could play a key role in his development. Liverpool looked vulnerable at the back last season, and they were quite disappointing against Crystal Palace in the Community Shield defensively earlier.

Giovanni Leoni would be a superb addition

It is clearly an area that is in need of improvement. The 18-year-old defender has all the tools to develop into a top-class player, and he could develop into an important player for Liverpool.

With the right guidance, he could develop into a future star for the club. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool follow up on their interest with an official proposal to get the deal done. Leoni would be a long-term investment for the Premier League champions. The young defender could be tempted if Liverpool come calling in the coming weeks.

Leoni has been linked with Tottenham as well.