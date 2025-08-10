“Plan confirmed” – Fabrizio Romano provides exciting Newcastle transfer update

Malick Thiaw in action for AC Milan (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are closing in on the transfer of AC Milan central defender Malick Thiaw, with the player now flying to England.

According to Fabrizio Romano on his official account on X, formerly Twitter, Thiaw is flying from Milan to Newcastle tonight.

The Germany international has a medical scheduled for Monday, while he’s also set to sign his contract with Newcastle tomorrow, according to Romano in a previous post.

See below as Romano confirms this exciting piece of Newcastle transfer news as Eddie Howe looks set to land himself a superb signing in defence just in time for the start of the new season…

“Plan confirmed: Malick Thiaw flying to Newcastle from Milano right now,” Romano posted this evening.

Newcastle looking for a strong end to the summer

It’s not been the easiest summer for Newcastle, though Thiaw looks like he’ll be a fine signing, while there will also surely be a lot of buzz about Anthony Elanga, who joined from Nottingham Forest earlier in the window.

NUFC have otherwise struggled to land their top targets, however, with Benjamin Sesko instead choosing to sign for Manchester United.

One imagines there could also be further issues ahead as Alexander Isak’s future still hasn’t been resolved.

Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told CaughtOffside that Isak’s plan remains to leave Newcastle for Liverpool, so it will be interesting to see how this saga resolves itself.

Newcastle fans will hope the Thiaw deal can happen smoothly, but it’s also clear that more signings will be required to ensure a strong end to the window.

Magpies supporters will hope that doesn’t mean having to replace Isak, but it would certainly be wise to prepare for the worst by bringing in a new striker as soon as possible.