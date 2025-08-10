Enzo Maresca, Head Coach of Chelsea, applauds during the pre-season friendly match (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Manchester City are desperate to bring Cole Palmer back to the club this summer, and they would be willing to smash their transfer record.

According to a report from Fichajes, they had an offer of around £170 million rejected for the player. They are now planning to return with an offer of around £200 million along with £50 million in bonuses.

Can Chelsea afford to lose Palmer?

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea are prepared to sanction his departure. Manchester City view the 23-year-old as a future star, and they probably want him to fill the void left by Kevin De Bruyne.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. Palmer is an indispensable asset for Chelsea, and losing him would be a devastating blow. The Blues have been very active in the market. This summer and they have brought in multiple quality signings. They will be hoping to fight for trophies in the upcoming campaign.

It seems unlikely that they will sanction the departure of their best player. They do not need to sell their key players for money, and Palmer is unlikely to force an exit either.

Man City could use Cole Palmer

On the other hand, Manchester City will be desperate to win the league title and the Champions League once again. They were quite mediocre last season, and they will look to bounce back strongly. It would be a statement signing for them if they manage to sign the England international.

There is no doubt that they need more quality in the final third, and the 23-year-old could be an excellent addition. He is certainly one of the best players in the Premier League, and he will only improve with coaching and experience.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester City can convince the player to return to his boyhood club.