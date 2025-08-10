Eddie Howe looks on during Newcastle's friendly against Atletico Madrid (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson has reportedly got a preference for a transfer to Newcastle United this summer, despite interest from other clubs.

Chelsea are said to be holding talks with a number of suitors, but Jackson himself seems keen to get a move to St James’ Park.

That’s according to a report from the Telegraph, who add that Chelsea are not desperate to sell, even if it looks like he and Christopher Nkunku are likely to be among some big-name departures from Stamford Bridge.

Fabrizio Romano has informed CaughtOffside how important Chelsea sales such as Jackson will be to help the Blues afford targets like Xavi Simons and Alejandro Garnacho.

Jackson was also left out of Enzo Maresca’s squad for today’s friendly win over AC Milan.

Nicolas Jackson could be set to replace Alexander Isak at Newcastle

The Telegraph suggest Jackson moving to Newcastle could hinge on the Magpies finally backing down and selling star striker Alexander Isak.

The Sweden international would not be an easy player to replace, but Jackson has done reasonably well in his time in the Premier League, and is still young enough to keep on developing and improving.

The 24-year-old hasn’t quite looked good enough for Chelsea, with the west London giants moving to strengthen up front by bringing in Joao Pedro and Liam Delap this summer.

Is Jackson good enough for Newcastle?

Jackson is clearly now going to fall down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge, but is he really up to the job of playing for a club like Newcastle?

Isak has been a world class performer, scoring 62 goals in 109 games for NUFC since he joined, while Jackson has just 30 in 81 games in English football.

It will be interesting to see how this saga develops, but if Isak leaves then that could arguably put the onus on Newcastle to invest that big transfer fee for him on a better player than Jackson.